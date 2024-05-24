Whistic AI Logo

Whistic AI

AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor assessments and security questionnaires

GRC Commercial
Whistic AI Description

Whistic AI is a third-party risk management platform that automates vendor security assessments and questionnaire responses. The platform includes an AI Assessment Copilot that pulls vendor data, summarizes controls, and generates risk insights for vendor reviews. The system provides automated questionnaire completion through Smart Response functionality, which leverages documents and previously completed questionnaires stored in a knowledge base. It generates SOC 2 summaries and on-demand vendor summaries with confidence scoring and document citations, claiming 96% accuracy for AI-generated responses. The Trust Center component enables organizations to manage and share their security posture by publishing compliance information, certifications, and audit documentation. Organizations can control access and share security information through website publishing, direct links, or the Trust Center Exchange network. The Trust Center Exchange connects users to a network of vendor security profiles, providing access to security documentation, compliance information, questionnaires, certifications, and audits for thousands of companies. The platform supports 40+ questionnaires and frameworks. Integration with RiskRecon provides continuous monitoring capabilities and cyber ratings within the platform. The system generates assessment reports and provides vendor insights for risk-based decision making.

Whistic AI FAQ

Common questions about Whistic AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Whistic AI is AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor assessments and security questionnaires developed by Whistic. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Continuous Monitoring.

