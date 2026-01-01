ResilientX TPRM Logo

ResilientX TPRM

Automates third-party vendor risk assessment, monitoring, and compliance mgmt.

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ResilientX TPRM Description

ResilientX TPRM is a third-party risk management platform that automates vendor security assessments and supply chain risk monitoring. The platform provides automated security and compliance checks, reducing manual assessment work by approximately 80% compared to traditional processes. The system generates security ratings and vendor risk scores automatically, enabling organizations to evaluate the security posture of their vendors. It offers continuous vendor monitoring with real-time risk alerts to identify security gaps and threats from external parties. The platform includes customizable questionnaires for vendor assessments, allowing organizations to share and track security assessments with third-party companies. It supports collaboration through remediation request workflows and automated processes for managing vendor relationships. ResilientX TPRM provides cyber posture monitoring that delivers visibility into vendor security risks without disrupting third-party operations. The platform generates automated compliance reports aligned with regulatory frameworks including NIS2, DORA, and ISO27001. The solution addresses supply chain cyber risk management by identifying and mitigating cyber exposure across the supply chain. It consolidates vendor risk management, third-party risk monitoring, and supply chain security into a unified platform for managing compliance, security, and performance across vendor engagements.

ResilientX TPRM FAQ

Common questions about ResilientX TPRM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ResilientX TPRM is Automates third-party vendor risk assessment, monitoring, and compliance mgmt. developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Continuous Monitoring, Risk Assessment.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →