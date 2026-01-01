ResilientX TPRM Description

ResilientX TPRM is a third-party risk management platform that automates vendor security assessments and supply chain risk monitoring. The platform provides automated security and compliance checks, reducing manual assessment work by approximately 80% compared to traditional processes. The system generates security ratings and vendor risk scores automatically, enabling organizations to evaluate the security posture of their vendors. It offers continuous vendor monitoring with real-time risk alerts to identify security gaps and threats from external parties. The platform includes customizable questionnaires for vendor assessments, allowing organizations to share and track security assessments with third-party companies. It supports collaboration through remediation request workflows and automated processes for managing vendor relationships. ResilientX TPRM provides cyber posture monitoring that delivers visibility into vendor security risks without disrupting third-party operations. The platform generates automated compliance reports aligned with regulatory frameworks including NIS2, DORA, and ISO27001. The solution addresses supply chain cyber risk management by identifying and mitigating cyber exposure across the supply chain. It consolidates vendor risk management, third-party risk monitoring, and supply chain security into a unified platform for managing compliance, security, and performance across vendor engagements.