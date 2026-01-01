ResilientX TPRM
Automates third-party vendor risk assessment, monitoring, and compliance mgmt.
ResilientX TPRM
Automates third-party vendor risk assessment, monitoring, and compliance mgmt.
ResilientX TPRM Description
ResilientX TPRM is a third-party risk management platform that automates vendor security assessments and supply chain risk monitoring. The platform provides automated security and compliance checks, reducing manual assessment work by approximately 80% compared to traditional processes. The system generates security ratings and vendor risk scores automatically, enabling organizations to evaluate the security posture of their vendors. It offers continuous vendor monitoring with real-time risk alerts to identify security gaps and threats from external parties. The platform includes customizable questionnaires for vendor assessments, allowing organizations to share and track security assessments with third-party companies. It supports collaboration through remediation request workflows and automated processes for managing vendor relationships. ResilientX TPRM provides cyber posture monitoring that delivers visibility into vendor security risks without disrupting third-party operations. The platform generates automated compliance reports aligned with regulatory frameworks including NIS2, DORA, and ISO27001. The solution addresses supply chain cyber risk management by identifying and mitigating cyber exposure across the supply chain. It consolidates vendor risk management, third-party risk monitoring, and supply chain security into a unified platform for managing compliance, security, and performance across vendor engagements.
ResilientX TPRM FAQ
Common questions about ResilientX TPRM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ResilientX TPRM is Automates third-party vendor risk assessment, monitoring, and compliance mgmt. developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Continuous Monitoring, Risk Assessment.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership