Autonomous SOC for SMBs with no security specialist, built on Wazuh and Suricata.
Autonomous SOC for SMBs with no security specialist, built on Wazuh and Suricata.
VRadar watches your machines and network, issues block commands against attacking IPs, and tells you what actually matters in plain language instead of raw alert codes. It runs on open-source tooling you can inspect yourself, Wazuh and Suricata, pointed at our detection layer. There is no black-box agent you have to take on trust, which matters if you are the one signing off on what gets installed across your network. Setup is about 15 minutes per device, from signup to protected, via a one-line install script. It filters out roughly 99% of the noise so a non-specialist is not drowning in alerts. Honest limits, stated up front: - Windows, Linux and macOS 12+ (Intel and Apple Silicon). On macOS we do full monitoring and automatic IP blocking; pushing port and domain block rules down to the endpoint is Windows and Linux only. - It does not delete files or isolate machines outside rules you set. Those actions wait for a human. If you need full EDR-style automated rollback, this is not that product. - We are a young company and have no third-party security certification yet. Pricing: free for 3 months on up to 3 devices, no card required. Current rates after that are listed on our website, self-serve. There is no minimum device count, unlike most SMB security vendors that start you at 50 or 100 endpoints. Best fit: businesses running roughly 5 to 50 devices with no in-house security staff, and the MSPs who serve them.
Common questions about VRadar including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VRadar is Autonomous SOC for SMBs with no security specialist, built on Wazuh and Suricata, developed by VRadar. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Network Monitoring, Attack Detection, Anomaly Detection.
VRadar offers the following core capabilities:
VRadar is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
VRadar is built for security teams handling Network Monitoring, Attack Detection, Anomaly Detection, Detection Rules. It supports workflows including automatic attacker blocking, file integrity monitoring, network intrusion detection (suricata). Teams typically adopt VRadar when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vradar
VRadar is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://vradar.io/en or contact VRadar directly.
Popular alternatives to VRadar include:
Compare all VRadar alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vradar
VRadar is for security teams and organizations that need Network Monitoring, Attack Detection, Anomaly Detection, Detection Rules, Log Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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