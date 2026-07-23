VRadar Description

VRadar watches your machines and network, issues block commands against attacking IPs, and tells you what actually matters in plain language instead of raw alert codes. It runs on open-source tooling you can inspect yourself, Wazuh and Suricata, pointed at our detection layer. There is no black-box agent you have to take on trust, which matters if you are the one signing off on what gets installed across your network. Setup is about 15 minutes per device, from signup to protected, via a one-line install script. It filters out roughly 99% of the noise so a non-specialist is not drowning in alerts. Honest limits, stated up front: - Windows, Linux and macOS 12+ (Intel and Apple Silicon). On macOS we do full monitoring and automatic IP blocking; pushing port and domain block rules down to the endpoint is Windows and Linux only. - It does not delete files or isolate machines outside rules you set. Those actions wait for a human. If you need full EDR-style automated rollback, this is not that product. - We are a young company and have no third-party security certification yet. Pricing: free for 3 months on up to 3 devices, no card required. Current rates after that are listed on our website, self-serve. There is no minimum device count, unlike most SMB security vendors that start you at 50 or 100 endpoints. Best fit: businesses running roughly 5 to 50 devices with no in-house security staff, and the MSPs who serve them.