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Vicarius vRx

by Vicarius

Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Patch Management
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Vicarius vRx Description

Vicarius vRx is a vulnerability remediation platform that combines patch management, scripting capabilities, and patchless protection to address vulnerabilities across servers, workstations, and applications. The platform automates patch identification and deployment across over 2,000 applications and operating systems, supporting on-premise, cloud, and work-from-home environments. It includes patch cycle scheduling, OS and third-party application updates, and server patch management capabilities. vRx features a scripting engine that addresses complex vulnerabilities requiring specific configurations or registry changes. The platform provides a library of pre-built scripts and supports custom script creation for automated remediation processes, including automated registry changes, vulnerable file detection, and custom script integration. The patchless protection feature acts as a compensating control when immediate patching is unavailable or not feasible. It creates a barrier around vulnerable applications to maintain functionality while reducing risk until validated patches are ready for deployment. This includes exploit response, end-of-support coverage, and reduced downtime capabilities. The platform provides real-time asset visibility for continuous monitoring of servers, workstations, and applications. It includes contextual risk assessment using business context and infrastructure-specific data to prioritize vulnerabilities. Automated reporting and insights deliver actionable information to stakeholders. vRx integrates with SIEM solutions for centralized vulnerability data, supports SSO for secure access management, and provides API integration for automated workflows and data sharing across tools.

Vicarius vRx FAQ

Common questions about Vicarius vRx including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Vicarius vRx is Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection developed by Vicarius. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management.

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