Vanta Personnel & Access

Personnel, access, and device compliance management platform

Vanta Personnel & Access is a compliance management platform that centralizes personnel onboarding, offboarding, access management, and device security processes. The platform tracks personnel compliance by monitoring completion of required training, policy reviews, and assigned tasks, sending automated reminders when needed. The system manages application access through automated access reviews and access request workflows. It supports approval, rejection, and role changes based on least privilege principles. The platform monitors multi-factor authentication status across systems and detects unassigned accounts. For device management, the platform enforces security policies including password managers, hard drive encryption, screenlock, and antivirus software. This can be accomplished through the integrated Vanta Device Monitor or by connecting to existing MDM solutions. The platform integrates with identity providers and HRIS systems to maintain personnel records. It includes task templates and custom workflows for onboarding, recurring tasks, and offboarding processes. Background checks can be conducted through integrated providers. Security training is delivered through in-platform videos or external training providers. Policy acceptance tracking centralizes the review and acceptance process for audit purposes. Personnel can be organized into groups for targeted task and training assignment. Access removal during offboarding is monitored, and ownership tests flag newly created accounts not connected to organizational personnel.

Vanta Personnel & Access is Personnel, access, and device compliance management platform developed by Vanta. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Audit, Device Security.

