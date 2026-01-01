Kiteworks CMMC Compliance Description

Kiteworks CMMC Compliance is a platform designed to help defense industrial base (DIB) contractors meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements for handling controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI). The platform consolidates multiple secure communication channels including email, file sharing, managed file transfer, web forms, and APIs into a unified system. The solution provides granular access controls, multi-factor authentication, and end-to-end encryption to protect sensitive data during transmission and storage. It implements role-based access control (RBAC) systems and maintains detailed audit logs that track all files containing CUI and FCI entering and leaving the organization. The platform addresses common CMMC compliance challenges such as secure email communications, CUI identification and labeling, access control management, secure file sharing and collaboration, and managed file transfer for large or bulk files. Kiteworks holds FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, which demonstrates compliance with 325 NIST 800-53 security controls required for CMMC certification. The platform undergoes regular penetration testing and employee screening as part of its FedRAMP authorization. By consolidating communication tools into a single platform, it unifies metadata and standardizes security policies and controls, simplifying the audit process for CMMC compliance assessments.