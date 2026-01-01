Galaxkey Secure Sign Logo

Galaxkey Secure Sign

Electronic signature platform with end-to-end encryption and workflows

GRC
Commercial
Galaxkey Secure Sign Description

Galaxkey Secure Sign is an electronic signature solution that provides secure document signing with end-to-end encryption. The platform offers both web-based signing for workflows and self-signing capabilities on Windows and macOS desktop clients. The solution encrypts documents throughout the signing process and provides tamper-proof authentication with digital signatures to ensure documents remain unchanged after signing. All signed documents are stored within the enterprise network, providing data sovereignty within the organization's region. The platform complies with global electronic signature regulations including eIDAS and other international standards. Organizations can configure custom fields and metadata alongside the signing process. The self-sign functionality allows users to sign documents on Windows and macOS with automatic filing to corporate folders. Galaxkey Secure Sign offers three deployment options: cloud-hosted in ISO27001-certified data centers, hybrid deployment with encryption keys and data stored on-premises while licensing is managed in the cloud, and fully on-premises enterprise deployment with no cloud connectivity. Both internal and external users can access the signing platform via web portal, with external users receiving a free Galaxkey license to sign documents. The platform provides detailed audit trails with real-time monitoring of interactions including timestamps, IP addresses, and device information. Organizations can revoke document access after sending and customize the platform with company logos, stamps, and email templates.

Galaxkey Secure Sign is Electronic signature platform with end-to-end encryption and workflows developed by GALAXKEY. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Authentication.

