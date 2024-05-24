uSecure Human Risk Management Description

uSecure Human Risk Management is a policy management platform that enables organizations to create, distribute, and track security and compliance policies. The platform provides a centralized console for authoring policies from templates, PDFs, or from scratch, with built-in version control and categorization capabilities. The system automates policy distribution by allowing administrators to assign policies to users or groups, mark them as compulsory, and configure automated reminders and re-sign schedules. Users can track policy acknowledgement status in real-time, with three states: Pending, Visited, and Signed. The platform captures electronic signatures to document policy acknowledgement and maintains audit trails that can be exported for compliance reporting. Administrators can share read-only access with external auditors to facilitate compliance reviews. Reporting features include real-time dashboards and downloadable reports that provide visibility into policy compliance across teams and organizations. The platform is designed to integrate with broader human risk management programs, operating alongside security awareness training, phishing simulations, and user behavior monitoring. The solution is marketed toward MSPs and organizations seeking to standardize policy management across multiple teams, sites, or regions while reducing manual administrative tasks associated with policy distribution and tracking.