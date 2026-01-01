Diligent Policy Manager Logo

Diligent Policy Manager is a policy management software designed to help organizations create, deploy, and track policies throughout their lifecycle. The platform provides configurable revision and approval workflow engines to manage policy documentation and maintain audit readiness. The software includes automated policy attestation capabilities that send policy updates to target audiences, test comprehension, and track acknowledgments. Users can manage access provisioning to control who can view or edit policies across different teams or regions. Policy Manager offers version control functionality to track policy changes and maintain historical records. The platform includes automated notification systems for review deadlines and policy updates, with real-time tracking of who has read and acknowledged each version. The software provides analytics and reporting capabilities through interactive visualizations and customizable reports. Organizations can map policies to specific regulatory frameworks to maintain compliance alignment. The platform supports centralized policy communications and document management, with transparent tracking of the policy lifecycle from drafting through approval. Audit trails capture every step of the process, including who performed actions and when they occurred. Policy Manager is part of the Diligent GRC platform and is positioned as a solution for organizations needing to adapt quickly to regulatory changes while maintaining policy currency and compliance.

