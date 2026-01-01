Allgress Policy Management
Allgress Policy Management
Allgress Policy Management Description
Allgress Policy Management is a platform designed to manage organizational security policies and procedures throughout their lifecycle. The system provides functionality for policy definition, drafting, publishing, exception management, attestation, and tracking. The platform includes version control and archiving capabilities, allowing users to access past, present, and draft policy versions. It supports control mapping to assess policy gaps and link corporate policies or procedures to various assessments for risk posture management. The system features a Microsoft Word document importer that preserves formatting and brand integrity when importing existing policies. Users can identify differences between policy versions and generate reports showing alignment with standards and regulations, including gap analysis. Policy processes are managed through a centralized console that handles policy acceptance requests, exception tracking, and policy publishing across multiple business units. The platform provides document management capabilities to unify and disseminate organizational document libraries from a central location. The system supports compliance goals by ensuring organizations maintain and adhere to policies, positioning them for auditor reviews. It includes reporting and visualization features that display policy status, compliance alignment, and organizational progress through dashboards and graphs.
Allgress Policy Management FAQ
Common questions about Allgress Policy Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
