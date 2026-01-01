Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance Logo

Cloud-based policy tracking and attestation integrated with training platform

Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance Description

Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance is a cloud-based service that enables organizations to disseminate security policies and track employee acknowledgment and attestation. The service allows administrators to upload organizational policies to the platform, which then automatically notifies employees via email when new policies are available for review. The system tracks three states for each policy per employee: unopened, opened, and attested. Employees access policies through their Security Mentor training account interface, read the policy content, and attest to comply with the requirements. If employees do not complete the attestation by the due date, automated late reminders are sent. The service integrates with Security Mentor's security awareness training platform, allowing administrators to coordinate policy releases with relevant training lessons on specific topics. This coordination enables organizations to align policy dissemination with educational content. Administrators can monitor compliance through an integrated dashboard that provides organization-wide views or individual employee status. Policy reports can be viewed online or downloaded for compliance documentation purposes. Employees can access attested policies at any time for reference or download and print them for offline use. The service functions as an optional component within the Security Mentor training platform and is designed to provide proof of due diligence for policy compliance requirements.

