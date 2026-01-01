Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance
Cloud-based policy tracking and attestation integrated with training platform
Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance
Cloud-based policy tracking and attestation integrated with training platform
Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance Description
Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance is a cloud-based service that enables organizations to disseminate security policies and track employee acknowledgment and attestation. The service allows administrators to upload organizational policies to the platform, which then automatically notifies employees via email when new policies are available for review. The system tracks three states for each policy per employee: unopened, opened, and attested. Employees access policies through their Security Mentor training account interface, read the policy content, and attest to comply with the requirements. If employees do not complete the attestation by the due date, automated late reminders are sent. The service integrates with Security Mentor's security awareness training platform, allowing administrators to coordinate policy releases with relevant training lessons on specific topics. This coordination enables organizations to align policy dissemination with educational content. Administrators can monitor compliance through an integrated dashboard that provides organization-wide views or individual employee status. Policy reports can be viewed online or downloaded for compliance documentation purposes. Employees can access attested policies at any time for reference or download and print them for offline use. The service functions as an optional component within the Security Mentor training platform and is designed to provide proof of due diligence for policy compliance requirements.
Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance FAQ
Common questions about Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Security Mentor Policy Tracking & Compliance is Cloud-based policy tracking and attestation integrated with training platform developed by Security Mentor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Cloud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership