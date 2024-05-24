Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages Description

Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages provides security awareness training content for organizations to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and best practices. The platform offers multiple training packages (Select, Preferred, Elite) with various course modules covering topics such as phishing defense, ransomware protection, email security, physical security, social media risks, insider threats, cloud security, and AI security threats. The training content includes different formats such as video modules, simulations, quizzes, and final exams. Course durations range from under one minute to 15 minutes. The platform includes CyQ Assessment, a diagnostic tool that evaluates employee knowledge of security awareness best practices. Training modules are available with text and voice translations for multiple languages. Content is designed to be mobile-ready and includes WCAG and 508 compliance for accessibility. The platform covers fundamental security topics including malware defense, password security, data protection, and appropriate use of technology resources. Courses incorporate interactive elements such as simulations that place learners in realistic scenarios to practice identifying and responding to security threats. The training aims to help employees make security-conscious decisions and recognize various attack vectors including phishing emails, ransomware, social engineering, and insider threats.