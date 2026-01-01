Thomas Murray Orbit Security Logo

Thomas Murray Orbit Security

Platform for enterprise & third-party cyber risk mgmt with security ratings

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Thomas Murray Orbit Security Description

Thomas Murray Orbit Security is a platform that provides enterprise cyber risk management and third-party risk management capabilities. The platform offers security ratings on a 0-1,000 scale for overall, domain, and sub-domain level assessments. The platform performs attack surface management by discovering and continuously monitoring exposed attack surfaces after users provide their root domain. It identifies various security issues including data and infrastructure breaches, mail server vulnerabilities, server configuration problems, HTTP/HTTPS issues, SSL/TLS configuration weaknesses, and DNS inconsistencies. For third-party risk management, the platform continuously monitors third parties using security ratings, security questionnaires, and proactive issue escalation. Users can compare security postures against industry benchmarks across sectors including banking, asset management, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The platform provides analytics and actionable remediation data to help organizations demonstrate regulatory oversight, support cyber due diligence processes, quantify risk for cyber insurance underwriting, and enrich board reports. It scans for publicly accessible services, detects potential vulnerabilities, and monitors for configuration issues that could be exploited by attackers.

Thomas Murray Orbit Security FAQ

Common questions about Thomas Murray Orbit Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Thomas Murray Orbit Security is Platform for enterprise & third-party cyber risk mgmt with security ratings developed by Thomas Murray. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →