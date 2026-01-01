Thomas Murray Orbit Security
Platform for enterprise & third-party cyber risk mgmt with security ratings
Thomas Murray Orbit Security Description
Thomas Murray Orbit Security is a platform that provides enterprise cyber risk management and third-party risk management capabilities. The platform offers security ratings on a 0-1,000 scale for overall, domain, and sub-domain level assessments. The platform performs attack surface management by discovering and continuously monitoring exposed attack surfaces after users provide their root domain. It identifies various security issues including data and infrastructure breaches, mail server vulnerabilities, server configuration problems, HTTP/HTTPS issues, SSL/TLS configuration weaknesses, and DNS inconsistencies. For third-party risk management, the platform continuously monitors third parties using security ratings, security questionnaires, and proactive issue escalation. Users can compare security postures against industry benchmarks across sectors including banking, asset management, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The platform provides analytics and actionable remediation data to help organizations demonstrate regulatory oversight, support cyber due diligence processes, quantify risk for cyber insurance underwriting, and enrich board reports. It scans for publicly accessible services, detects potential vulnerabilities, and monitors for configuration issues that could be exploited by attackers.
Thomas Murray Orbit Security is Platform for enterprise & third-party cyber risk mgmt with security ratings developed by Thomas Murray. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.
