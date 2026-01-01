Tenchisecurity Zanshin Logo

Tenchisecurity Zanshin

Third-party security posture management platform for continuous vendor risk mgmt

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tenchisecurity Zanshin Description

Tenchisecurity Zanshin is a Third-Party Security Posture Management (3SPM) platform designed to monitor and manage cybersecurity risks associated with third-party and nth-party vendors. The platform operates on three fundamental pillars: continuous automated daily testing rather than point-in-time assessments, cooperative consent-based monitoring where third-parties agree to be helped rather than audited, and comprehensive data collection from direct sources rather than self-reporting. The solution provides visibility throughout the entire lifecycle of first-party and third-party relationships, moving beyond traditional pre-contract qualification to continuous monitoring across all 365 days. It combines internal and external security data collection directly from source systems to provide an inside-out perspective of third-party security posture. Zanshin enables organizations to enforce security policies and maintain continuous accountability with their vendors. The platform facilitates collaboration between first-parties and third-parties for remediation activities, making risk reduction a shared responsibility. It categorizes alerts by severity levels to enable prioritization of high-priority issues and provides an intuitive dashboard for monitoring and identifying potential security gaps. The platform aims to deliver measurable security improvements rather than simply accepting risks and relying on cyber insurance for financial mitigation.

Tenchisecurity Zanshin FAQ

Common questions about Tenchisecurity Zanshin including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tenchisecurity Zanshin is Third-party security posture management platform for continuous vendor risk mgmt developed by Tenchi Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →