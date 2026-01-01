Tenchisecurity Zanshin
Tenchisecurity Zanshin Description
Tenchisecurity Zanshin is a Third-Party Security Posture Management (3SPM) platform designed to monitor and manage cybersecurity risks associated with third-party and nth-party vendors. The platform operates on three fundamental pillars: continuous automated daily testing rather than point-in-time assessments, cooperative consent-based monitoring where third-parties agree to be helped rather than audited, and comprehensive data collection from direct sources rather than self-reporting. The solution provides visibility throughout the entire lifecycle of first-party and third-party relationships, moving beyond traditional pre-contract qualification to continuous monitoring across all 365 days. It combines internal and external security data collection directly from source systems to provide an inside-out perspective of third-party security posture. Zanshin enables organizations to enforce security policies and maintain continuous accountability with their vendors. The platform facilitates collaboration between first-parties and third-parties for remediation activities, making risk reduction a shared responsibility. It categorizes alerts by severity levels to enable prioritization of high-priority issues and provides an intuitive dashboard for monitoring and identifying potential security gaps. The platform aims to deliver measurable security improvements rather than simply accepting risks and relying on cyber insurance for financial mitigation.
