StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption Logo

StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption

by StratoKey

Cloud data encryption gateway for SaaS apps with field-level encryption

Data Protection Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
EncryptionTokenizationGateway
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Data Protection37 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption Description

StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption is a cloud data protection platform that operates as an encryption gateway for SaaS applications. The platform encrypts or tokenizes sensitive data before it enters cloud applications, ensuring plaintext data does not reside in the provider's environment. The solution supports field-level, end-to-end encryption and tokenization for both standard and custom fields across cloud applications. It uses NIST-standard FIPS 140-2/140-3 validated encryption libraries with AES 256-bit encryption. The platform operates exclusively in FIPS mode to meet government and industry security requirements. StratoKey implements an "encryption at arm's length" architecture where cryptographic operations occur before data transmission to cloud platforms. Organizations maintain full control over encryption keys through BYOK (Bring Your Own Key) and HYOK (Hold Your Own Key) models. The gateway automatically detects sensitive data based on configured policies and applies encryption or tokenization according to data classification rules. The platform requires no software installation on user devices and supports both internal and remote users. All communication between users and StratoKey is protected with SSL/TLS encryption. The solution includes access controls, monitoring capabilities, and policy enforcement to provide defense-in-depth protection. StratoKey addresses compliance requirements for regulations including CMMC, ITAR, NIST 800-171, FedRAMP High, HIPAA, and GDPR. The platform allows selective encryption of specific fields, files, or zones while maintaining SaaS functionality such as search, reporting, and integrations.

StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption FAQ

Common questions about StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption is Cloud data encryption gateway for SaaS apps with field-level encryption developed by StratoKey. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Tokenization, Gateway.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

SecuPi Data De-identification Logo
SecuPi Data De-identification

Data de-identification platform using FPE, tokenization, and masking

0
Protegrity Data Protection Logo
Protegrity Data Protection

Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking.

0
Protegrity Vaultless Tokenization Logo
Protegrity Vaultless Tokenization

Data protection platform offering vaultless tokenization and multiple methods

0
DataStealth Platform Logo
DataStealth Platform

Data protection platform using tokenization, masking & encryption.

0
DataStealth Logo
DataStealth

Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox