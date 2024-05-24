StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption Description

StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption is a cloud data protection platform that operates as an encryption gateway for SaaS applications. The platform encrypts or tokenizes sensitive data before it enters cloud applications, ensuring plaintext data does not reside in the provider's environment. The solution supports field-level, end-to-end encryption and tokenization for both standard and custom fields across cloud applications. It uses NIST-standard FIPS 140-2/140-3 validated encryption libraries with AES 256-bit encryption. The platform operates exclusively in FIPS mode to meet government and industry security requirements. StratoKey implements an "encryption at arm's length" architecture where cryptographic operations occur before data transmission to cloud platforms. Organizations maintain full control over encryption keys through BYOK (Bring Your Own Key) and HYOK (Hold Your Own Key) models. The gateway automatically detects sensitive data based on configured policies and applies encryption or tokenization according to data classification rules. The platform requires no software installation on user devices and supports both internal and remote users. All communication between users and StratoKey is protected with SSL/TLS encryption. The solution includes access controls, monitoring capabilities, and policy enforcement to provide defense-in-depth protection. StratoKey addresses compliance requirements for regulations including CMMC, ITAR, NIST 800-171, FedRAMP High, HIPAA, and GDPR. The platform allows selective encryption of specific fields, files, or zones while maintaining SaaS functionality such as search, reporting, and integrations.