Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid database infrastructure need SecuPi Proactive DAM for its agentless deployment and real-time activity monitoring that doesn't require database agents or performance overhead. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and PR.DS controls, giving you asset visibility and fine-grain access enforcement without the operational friction of agent-based competitors. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth over operational speed; SecuPi prioritizes continuous monitoring and prevention over deep historical forensics for incident reconstruction.

Sotero Data Security Platform

Organizations protecting sensitive data in hybrid cloud environments need encryption that works on live queries, not just at rest, and Sotero Data Security Platform is one of the few tools that actually does this without crippling application performance. The platform encrypts data during active database operations using AES-256 with field-level access controls, addressing the NIST PR.DS and PR.AA gaps most database security tools leave open. Skip this if your databases are mostly static or you're looking for a broader SIEM; Sotero is narrow by design and doesn't try to be your anomaly detection engine.