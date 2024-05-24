SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series Description

SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series is an enterprise remote access solution that provides secure VPN connectivity to corporate resources across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid data centers. The solution supports organizations scaling from small businesses to large enterprises, with capacity for up to one million remote VPN users and up to 20,000 concurrent connections. The platform offers both clientless web-based access and VPN client connectivity, enabling users to access applications from managed and unmanaged devices. It implements zero-trust access principles through browser-based connections that reduce threat surfaces when connecting from public or unmanaged devices. The solution includes Central Management Server (CMS) for centralized administration of SMA 1000 clusters, providing global traffic optimization, dynamic license allocation, and automated failover through distributed high availability clusters. CMS offers dashboards for monitoring real-time and historical events, system-wide reporting, and custom alerts. Security features include multi-factor authentication support, single sign-on capabilities, endpoint compliance checking, and TLS 1.3 encryption protocol support. The platform can be deployed as physical appliances, virtual appliances in private data centers, or in public cloud environments including AWS and Microsoft Azure using bring-your-own-license models.