Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access Description

Array AG Series SSL VPN provides secure remote access to applications, desktops, file shares, networks, and websites from various remote and mobile devices. The solution can be deployed at the network perimeter or in front of business-critical resources to enable access for employees, guests, partners, and other user communities. The product supports multiple access methods including Layer 3 VPN, Layer 4 RDP, and Layer 7 Web access through TLS encrypted connectivity. It includes device validation capabilities, endpoint and server-side security controls, and granular policy management. Authentication options include LDAP, SAML, OAuth, multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, hardware ID verification, and client certificates. The platform supports device identity checks through hardware identifiers and client security policies performed during pre-authentication. Access policies can be configured at the resource level with user-specific controls for URLs, applications, files, and network resources. The system supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals for different user communities. It provides detailed logging and statistics for access activities. The AG Series is available as physical appliances with hardware-accelerated SSL throughput up to 10 Gbps, or as virtual appliances supporting VMware, Xen Server, and KVM hypervisors. Virtual appliances are offered with permanent or subscription licensing models. Business continuity burst license packs are available for temporary capacity expansion.