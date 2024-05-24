GoodAccess Business VPN Description

GoodAccess Business VPN is a cloud-delivered network security platform that provides secure remote access to IT resources. The platform combines business VPN functionality with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Software Defined Perimeter (SDP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Remote Access VPN capabilities. The platform offers a centralized management dashboard for configuring and monitoring network access. It includes zero-trust access control mechanisms that allow administrators to define granular access policies for users and resources. The solution provides DNS filtering to block web-based threats and supports multi-factor authentication for enhanced security. GoodAccess includes features such as dedicated VPN gateways with static IP addresses, split tunneling for selective traffic routing, and IP whitelisting capabilities. The platform maintains access logs for audit and compliance purposes and supports Single Sign-On (SSO) integration. Device posture checking ensures that only compliant devices can access network resources. The solution operates across 35+ gateway locations worldwide and is designed for deployment without requiring specialized networking expertise. GoodAccess maintains compliance certifications including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, and GDPR. The platform supports multiple operating systems including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and Chrome OS through dedicated client applications.