Accops HyLite Logo

Accops HyLite

HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Accops HyLite Description

Accops HyLite is a browser-based remote access solution that enables users to access corporate virtual desktops and applications through HTML5-compatible web browsers without requiring client-side software installation. The solution functions as an HTML5 RDP client that provides access to virtualized workspaces delivered through HyWorks, Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, or Linux-Based Terminal Services. The product supports access from any device with an HTML5 browser, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets running various operating systems such as Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS. Compatible browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer 10 or higher. HyLite operates without requiring Java, Flash, ActiveX, or plugins on the endpoint device. The solution is delivered via HySecure and includes SSL-based encryption for secure connections without requiring third-party VPN software. All data remains in the data center, with no data stored on endpoint devices. The solution includes multi-factor authentication, device entry control, and data leak prevention capabilities. It supports file sharing between local and remote environments and includes driverless printing functionality. RemoteFX video acceleration is available for enhanced multimedia performance. HyLite is designed for remote workforce scenarios, BYOD environments, and contract employee access, particularly in situations with low bandwidth internet connections. The solution requires a separate license from HySecure to activate.

Accops HyLite FAQ

Common questions about Accops HyLite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Accops HyLite is HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications developed by Accops. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Browser Security, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →