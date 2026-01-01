Accops HyLite Description

Accops HyLite is a browser-based remote access solution that enables users to access corporate virtual desktops and applications through HTML5-compatible web browsers without requiring client-side software installation. The solution functions as an HTML5 RDP client that provides access to virtualized workspaces delivered through HyWorks, Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, or Linux-Based Terminal Services. The product supports access from any device with an HTML5 browser, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets running various operating systems such as Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS. Compatible browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer 10 or higher. HyLite operates without requiring Java, Flash, ActiveX, or plugins on the endpoint device. The solution is delivered via HySecure and includes SSL-based encryption for secure connections without requiring third-party VPN software. All data remains in the data center, with no data stored on endpoint devices. The solution includes multi-factor authentication, device entry control, and data leak prevention capabilities. It supports file sharing between local and remote environments and includes driverless printing functionality. RemoteFX video acceleration is available for enhanced multimedia performance. HyLite is designed for remote workforce scenarios, BYOD environments, and contract employee access, particularly in situations with low bandwidth internet connections. The solution requires a separate license from HySecure to activate.