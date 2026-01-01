Accops HyLite
HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications
Accops HyLite
HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications
Accops HyLite Description
Accops HyLite is a browser-based remote access solution that enables users to access corporate virtual desktops and applications through HTML5-compatible web browsers without requiring client-side software installation. The solution functions as an HTML5 RDP client that provides access to virtualized workspaces delivered through HyWorks, Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, or Linux-Based Terminal Services. The product supports access from any device with an HTML5 browser, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets running various operating systems such as Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS. Compatible browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer 10 or higher. HyLite operates without requiring Java, Flash, ActiveX, or plugins on the endpoint device. The solution is delivered via HySecure and includes SSL-based encryption for secure connections without requiring third-party VPN software. All data remains in the data center, with no data stored on endpoint devices. The solution includes multi-factor authentication, device entry control, and data leak prevention capabilities. It supports file sharing between local and remote environments and includes driverless printing functionality. RemoteFX video acceleration is available for enhanced multimedia performance. HyLite is designed for remote workforce scenarios, BYOD environments, and contract employee access, particularly in situations with low bandwidth internet connections. The solution requires a separate license from HySecure to activate.
Accops HyLite FAQ
Common questions about Accops HyLite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Accops HyLite is HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications developed by Accops. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Browser Security, Data Loss Prevention.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership