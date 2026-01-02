Ivanti Connect Secure
Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access
Ivanti Connect Secure
Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access
Ivanti Connect Secure Description
Ivanti Connect Secure is a remote access VPN solution that provides secure connectivity for remote and on-site users through a single unified client for desktop and mobile devices. The product implements zero trust security principles with per-application VPN access controls and dynamic policy enforcement based on real-time identity and device verification. The solution includes stateful endpoint compliance checking to ensure devices meet security requirements before establishing connections. It supports multiple authentication methods including biometric authentication, TOTP, SAML 2.0, PKI, IAM, and digital certificates through dynamic multi-factor authentication capabilities. Connect Secure offers three VPN connection modes: on-demand, per-application, and always-on VPN options to protect data in transit. The platform provides single sign-on functionality for accessing both on-premises and cloud-based resources. For web-based applications and virtual desktop products, clientless access is available without requiring software installation. The product includes centralized management capabilities for policy administration and tracking of users, devices, security state, and access activity. It integrates with existing security infrastructure including directory services, identity services, EMM/MDM systems, SIEM platforms, and next-generation firewalls. Connect Secure is built on Oracle Linux 9 and supports multi-cloud and data center environments. The solution addresses regulatory compliance requirements for data access and protection across various industries.
Ivanti Connect Secure FAQ
Common questions about Ivanti Connect Secure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ivanti Connect Secure is Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access developed by Ivanti. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with VPN, Zero Trust, Remote Access.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership