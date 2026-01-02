Ivanti Connect Secure Logo

Ivanti Connect Secure is a remote access VPN solution that provides secure connectivity for remote and on-site users through a single unified client for desktop and mobile devices. The product implements zero trust security principles with per-application VPN access controls and dynamic policy enforcement based on real-time identity and device verification. The solution includes stateful endpoint compliance checking to ensure devices meet security requirements before establishing connections. It supports multiple authentication methods including biometric authentication, TOTP, SAML 2.0, PKI, IAM, and digital certificates through dynamic multi-factor authentication capabilities. Connect Secure offers three VPN connection modes: on-demand, per-application, and always-on VPN options to protect data in transit. The platform provides single sign-on functionality for accessing both on-premises and cloud-based resources. For web-based applications and virtual desktop products, clientless access is available without requiring software installation. The product includes centralized management capabilities for policy administration and tracking of users, devices, security state, and access activity. It integrates with existing security infrastructure including directory services, identity services, EMM/MDM systems, SIEM platforms, and next-generation firewalls. Connect Secure is built on Oracle Linux 9 and supports multi-cloud and data center environments. The solution addresses regulatory compliance requirements for data access and protection across various industries.

