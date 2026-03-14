Solidrange Phishing Simulation Description

SolidRange Phishing Simulation is a platform designed to test and assess employee susceptibility to phishing attacks through realistic simulated campaigns. Simulation Types: - Supports multiple phishing attack types: link-based, attachment-based, login credential harvesting, and social engineering - Delivers simulations across multiple channels: email, SMS, and WhatsApp Targeting and Scheduling: - Flexible target group selection for campaigns - Simulations can be scheduled in advance for automated execution - New employees are automatically added to the platform and assessed upon joining the organization Templates: - Phishing templates are continuously updated based on ongoing research - Templates are available in both Arabic and English - Custom phishing templates can be created by the user - Templates are categorized by difficulty level: Easy, Medium, and Advanced Reporting: - Tracks employee responses in real time, including delivery, open, click, and reply events - Reports can be exported to Excel Technical and Deployment Features: - Hosted on a national cloud (Class C) or on-premises - Supports synchronization with Active Directory - Provides Arabic and English user interfaces - Supports integration with third-party APIs