Platform for running phishing simulations to assess employee security awareness.
Platform for running phishing simulations to assess employee security awareness.
SolidRange Phishing Simulation is a platform designed to test and assess employee susceptibility to phishing attacks through realistic simulated campaigns. Simulation Types: - Supports multiple phishing attack types: link-based, attachment-based, login credential harvesting, and social engineering - Delivers simulations across multiple channels: email, SMS, and WhatsApp Targeting and Scheduling: - Flexible target group selection for campaigns - Simulations can be scheduled in advance for automated execution - New employees are automatically added to the platform and assessed upon joining the organization Templates: - Phishing templates are continuously updated based on ongoing research - Templates are available in both Arabic and English - Custom phishing templates can be created by the user - Templates are categorized by difficulty level: Easy, Medium, and Advanced Reporting: - Tracks employee responses in real time, including delivery, open, click, and reply events - Reports can be exported to Excel Technical and Deployment Features: - Hosted on a national cloud (Class C) or on-premises - Supports synchronization with Active Directory - Provides Arabic and English user interfaces - Supports integration with third-party APIs
Common questions about Solidrange Phishing Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Solidrange Phishing Simulation is Platform for running phishing simulations to assess employee security awareness, developed by Solidrange. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
Solidrange Phishing Simulation offers the following core capabilities:
Solidrange Phishing Simulation integrates natively with Active Directory. Integration support lets security teams connect Solidrange Phishing Simulation to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Solidrange Phishing Simulation is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Solidrange Phishing Simulation is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.solidrange.com/products-phishing-simulation or contact Solidrange directly.
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