JLS Tech CMMC Readiness Logo

JLS Tech CMMC Readiness

by JLS Technology USA

CMMC compliance readiness platform for NIST 800-171 requirements

GRC Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
NistSecurity AuditPolicySecurity Standards
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JLS Tech CMMC Readiness Description

JLS Tech CMMC Readiness is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance aligned with NIST 800-171 requirements. The platform addresses common challenges organizations face when preparing for CMMC audits, including confusing requirements, lengthy documentation processes, and scattered evidence across systems. The solution provides a structured approach to CMMC preparation, starting with gap analysis and maturity scoring to identify current compliance status. It includes System Security Plan (SSP) development capabilities and creates Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) roadmaps to guide remediation efforts. The platform handles evidence collection and mapping to align documentation with specific CMMC requirements. Technical remediation capabilities cover multi-factor authentication implementation, logging configuration, encryption deployment, and access control management. The platform aims to make CMMC compliance predictable by providing a systematic workflow from initial gap assessment through audit readiness. Beyond Department of Defense (DoD) contract requirements, the platform positions CMMC compliance as beneficial for improving vendor trust relationships, potentially reducing cyber insurance premiums, enhancing AI and data governance practices, and preparing for future regulatory requirements.

JLS Tech CMMC Readiness FAQ

Common questions about JLS Tech CMMC Readiness including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

JLS Tech CMMC Readiness is CMMC compliance readiness platform for NIST 800-171 requirements developed by JLS Technology USA. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with NIST, Security Audit, Policy.

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