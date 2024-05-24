JLS Tech CMMC Readiness Description

JLS Tech CMMC Readiness is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance aligned with NIST 800-171 requirements. The platform addresses common challenges organizations face when preparing for CMMC audits, including confusing requirements, lengthy documentation processes, and scattered evidence across systems. The solution provides a structured approach to CMMC preparation, starting with gap analysis and maturity scoring to identify current compliance status. It includes System Security Plan (SSP) development capabilities and creates Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) roadmaps to guide remediation efforts. The platform handles evidence collection and mapping to align documentation with specific CMMC requirements. Technical remediation capabilities cover multi-factor authentication implementation, logging configuration, encryption deployment, and access control management. The platform aims to make CMMC compliance predictable by providing a systematic workflow from initial gap assessment through audit readiness. Beyond Department of Defense (DoD) contract requirements, the platform positions CMMC compliance as beneficial for improving vendor trust relationships, potentially reducing cyber insurance premiums, enhancing AI and data governance practices, and preparing for future regulatory requirements.