RegScale Continuous Compliance for DevSecOps
OSCAL-native compliance automation platform for DevSecOps workflows
RegScale Continuous Compliance for DevSecOps
OSCAL-native compliance automation platform for DevSecOps workflows
RegScale Continuous Compliance for DevSecOps Description
RegScale is a compliance automation platform built on the Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) standard. The platform integrates compliance as code into DevSecOps processes to automate security and compliance checks throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform supports the full OSCAL schema including catalogs, profiles, security plans, components, Security Assessment Plans/Reports (SAP/SAR), and Plans of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms). It can ingest OSCAL System Security Plans and convert Word-based SSPs into OSCAL format. RegScale generates compliance artifacts in machine-readable formats (XML/JSON) and provides automated Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for each build. The platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines through a command-line interface to provide automated updates to risk and compliance posture as code is developed. The platform includes automated processing of static and dynamic code scans along with container scans to generate incident tickets. It auto-generates change tickets in ITIL tools for every build and release. RegScale can export OSCAL versions of Authorization to Operate (ATO) and Risk Management Framework (RMF) artifacts and generate audit-ready documentation on demand. The platform provides support for Third Party Assessing Organizations (3PAOs) to conduct audit services, including one-click generation of SAP/SAR in OSCAL format. It centralizes compliance operations across multiple frameworks including FedRAMP and SOC 2.
RegScale Continuous Compliance for DevSecOps FAQ
Common questions about RegScale Continuous Compliance for DevSecOps including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RegScale Continuous Compliance for DevSecOps is OSCAL-native compliance automation platform for DevSecOps workflows developed by RegScale. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with NIST, Policy.
ALTERNATIVES
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