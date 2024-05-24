SecureW2 JoinNow Platform Logo

SecureW2 JoinNow Platform

by SecureW2

Cloud-native platform for certificate-based authentication and PKI management

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Authentication
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SecureW2 JoinNow Platform Description

SecureW2 JoinNow Platform is a cloud-native identity and access management solution that provides certificate-based authentication and automated public key infrastructure (PKI) management. The platform eliminates password-based authentication by issuing hardware-bound certificates for device trust and network access control. The platform consists of three core components: Dynamic PKI for automated certificate lifecycle management, Cloud RADIUS for scalable network authentication, and MultiOS for cross-platform device support across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. JoinNow Platform supports multiple authentication use cases including 802.1X network authentication for Wi-Fi and wired access, zero trust network access (ZTNA) and VPN remote access, guest and contractor Wi-Fi provisioning, device trust enforcement for single sign-on (SSO) applications, passwordless desktop login, and non-human identity access for scripts, containers, and agents. The platform integrates with identity providers, mobile device management systems, and endpoint security solutions to enable condition-aware authentication that responds to identity, device posture, and risk signals. It provides automated certificate issuance, renewal, and revocation capabilities with sponsor approval workflows and directory integration for guest access management. The solution targets enterprise, mid-market, higher education, K-12 schools, and state and local government organizations seeking to modernize network authentication and implement zero trust security architectures.

SecureW2 JoinNow Platform FAQ

Common questions about SecureW2 JoinNow Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecureW2 JoinNow Platform is Cloud-native platform for certificate-based authentication and PKI management developed by SecureW2. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

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Cloud-based RADIUS server for 802.1X auth with cert lifecycle mgmt & PKI

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Enterprise PKI platform for certificate management and identity security

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