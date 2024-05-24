SecureW2 JoinNow Platform Description

SecureW2 JoinNow Platform is a cloud-native identity and access management solution that provides certificate-based authentication and automated public key infrastructure (PKI) management. The platform eliminates password-based authentication by issuing hardware-bound certificates for device trust and network access control. The platform consists of three core components: Dynamic PKI for automated certificate lifecycle management, Cloud RADIUS for scalable network authentication, and MultiOS for cross-platform device support across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. JoinNow Platform supports multiple authentication use cases including 802.1X network authentication for Wi-Fi and wired access, zero trust network access (ZTNA) and VPN remote access, guest and contractor Wi-Fi provisioning, device trust enforcement for single sign-on (SSO) applications, passwordless desktop login, and non-human identity access for scripts, containers, and agents. The platform integrates with identity providers, mobile device management systems, and endpoint security solutions to enable condition-aware authentication that responds to identity, device posture, and risk signals. It provides automated certificate issuance, renewal, and revocation capabilities with sponsor approval workflows and directory integration for guest access management. The solution targets enterprise, mid-market, higher education, K-12 schools, and state and local government organizations seeking to modernize network authentication and implement zero trust security architectures.