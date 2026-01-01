Alibaba Cloud Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK) Logo

Alibaba Cloud Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK)

Managed Kubernetes service for deploying and managing containerized apps

Alibaba Cloud Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK) Description

Alibaba Cloud Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK) is a managed Kubernetes service that provides container orchestration and lifecycle management for containerized applications. The service integrates with Alibaba Cloud's virtualization, storage, networking, and security infrastructure. ACK offers three cluster types: dedicated clusters where users manage master and worker nodes, managed clusters where Alibaba Cloud handles master nodes, and serverless clusters that eliminate node management entirely. The service supports deployment across multiple availability zones for high availability and disaster recovery. The platform includes networking capabilities with VPC integration, storage management supporting cloud disks, NAS file systems, CPFS, and OSS buckets with CSI and FlexVolume drivers. It provides container and VM monitoring, automatic log collection with Log Service integration, and layer 4/7 request routing to backend containers. ACK supports GPU-accelerated instances and ECS Bare Metal instances, offers RBAC authorization management, and includes RAM user permission controls. The service enables horizontal scaling, affinity policies, and automatic rescheduling from failed nodes. It supports canary releases, blue-green deployments, and includes an application catalog with Helm support. The platform provides Kubernetes version upgrades, automatic node addition, and integration with Jenkins for CI/CD pipelines. ACK is Kubernetes conformance certified and supports machine learning workloads with GPU resource monitoring.

