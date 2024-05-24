Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management Description

Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is a certificate management solution that automates the lifecycle of digital certificates. The platform supports building private Certificate Authorities using PKI-as-a-service and integrates with public Certificate Authorities including GlobalSign MSSL, GlobalSign Atlas, ZeroSSL, GoDaddy, Let's Encrypt, DigiCert, and Sectigo. The solution provides centralized storage for both private and public certificates with monitoring capabilities for certificate health status. It automates certificate renewals through automatic generation of Certificate Signing Requests and keys, and provisions certificates to Linux and Windows endpoints with automatic replacement after renewal. The platform includes certificate discovery functionality for both internal networks and public domains, with one-click migration to the Akeyless platform. It supports ACME Standard integration for PKI issuers. Security is implemented through patented DFC encryption technology. Notification capabilities include email, ServiceNow, webhooks, and Slack integrations. The system provides logging, tracking, and notification features for compliance and audit purposes. The solution is designed for cloud-first deployments and integrates with DevOps workflows.