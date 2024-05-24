SecureW2 PKI Description

SecureW2 PKI is an enterprise public key infrastructure platform that provides certificate-based authentication and identity management capabilities. The product focuses on certificate lifecycle management, enabling organizations to issue, manage, and automate x.509 certificates at scale. The platform includes a Certificate Authority (CA) component that serves as the trust anchor for PKI operations. It supports automated certificate lifecycle management through protocols like ACME and Dynamic SCEP, reducing manual certificate provisioning and renewal tasks. SecureW2 PKI integrates with Cloud RADIUS for network authentication and supports Hardware Security Module (HSM) deployment for private key protection. The platform implements Dynamic PKI capabilities to adapt certificate issuance and management based on organizational requirements. The product addresses enterprise security needs including wireless network security, device authentication, and identity verification through certificate-based mechanisms. It provides infrastructure for managing certificate authorities, implementing private key protection strategies, and maintaining certificate trust chains across enterprise environments.