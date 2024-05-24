SecureW2 Certificate-Based Device Trust SSO Logo

SecureW2 Certificate-Based Device Trust SSO

by SecureW2

Certificate-based device trust for SSO with EAP-TLS authentication

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SsoAuthentication
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SecureW2 Certificate-Based Device Trust SSO Description

SecureW2 Certificate-Based Device Trust SSO provides certificate-based authentication for single sign-on applications. The platform uses X.509 certificates to bind both user identity and device trust, replacing password-based authentication with EAP-TLS and mTLS protocols. The system implements Dynamic SCEP and ACME DA for automated certificate lifecycle management, including issuance, renewal, and revocation. Certificates function as trust objects that are continuously updated with signals from identity providers, mobile device management systems, and endpoint detection and response tools. The platform integrates with identity providers through SAML and OIDC protocols, validating device posture and risk status at authentication time. Access policies can be configured based on user role, device compliance state, and real-time security signals from integrated tools. Certificate revocation occurs in real-time when triggered by connected security systems, with enforcement at the next validation checkpoint. The system supports role-based certificate scoping, allowing organizations to restrict application access by user role or device type. The authentication flow maintains standard SSO user experience while performing certificate validation against identity providers and MDM systems. All authentication events generate audit trails for compliance reporting. The platform connects to existing security infrastructure through native integrations, webhooks, and eventhooks to ingest signals from SIEMs, EDRs, firewalls, and identity providers.

SecureW2 Certificate-Based Device Trust SSO FAQ

Common questions about SecureW2 Certificate-Based Device Trust SSO including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecureW2 Certificate-Based Device Trust SSO is Certificate-based device trust for SSO with EAP-TLS authentication developed by SecureW2. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with SSO, Authentication.

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