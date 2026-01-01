Secureframe SOC 2 Description

Secureframe SOC 2 is a compliance automation platform designed to help service and technology providers achieve SOC 2 Type I and Type II certification. The platform condenses over 200 security controls into eight streamlined steps to accelerate the audit readiness process. The platform provides automated evidence collection through continuous monitoring of cloud infrastructure and connected services. It scans cloud environments through read-only access without requiring agent installation. The system monitors configurations and provides real-time alerts on nonconformities across the technology stack. Secureframe SOC 2 includes policy management capabilities with a library of pre-built security policies developed by in-house security experts and former auditors. Organizations can customize these policies and publish them to employees for review and acknowledgment through the platform. The solution offers vendor risk assessment functionality, allowing organizations to perform and manage vendor risk assessments while storing and reviewing vendor security certifications and reports for multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, CCPA, and GDPR. Employee management features include automated onboarding and offboarding workflows that track background checks, security awareness training completion, and policy acceptance. The platform provides dashboards and reports to monitor employee progress across assigned tasks. The system includes dedicated account management and audit support to guide organizations through the SOC 2 certification process. Continuous monitoring capabilities help maintain compliance after the initial audit by tracking control effectiveness and notifying personnel when regular tasks are due.