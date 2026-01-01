Secureframe SOC 2 Logo

Secureframe SOC 2

Automates SOC 2 compliance process with continuous monitoring and audit support

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Secureframe SOC 2 Description

Secureframe SOC 2 is a compliance automation platform designed to help service and technology providers achieve SOC 2 Type I and Type II certification. The platform condenses over 200 security controls into eight streamlined steps to accelerate the audit readiness process. The platform provides automated evidence collection through continuous monitoring of cloud infrastructure and connected services. It scans cloud environments through read-only access without requiring agent installation. The system monitors configurations and provides real-time alerts on nonconformities across the technology stack. Secureframe SOC 2 includes policy management capabilities with a library of pre-built security policies developed by in-house security experts and former auditors. Organizations can customize these policies and publish them to employees for review and acknowledgment through the platform. The solution offers vendor risk assessment functionality, allowing organizations to perform and manage vendor risk assessments while storing and reviewing vendor security certifications and reports for multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, CCPA, and GDPR. Employee management features include automated onboarding and offboarding workflows that track background checks, security awareness training completion, and policy acceptance. The platform provides dashboards and reports to monitor employee progress across assigned tasks. The system includes dedicated account management and audit support to guide organizations through the SOC 2 certification process. Continuous monitoring capabilities help maintain compliance after the initial audit by tracking control effectiveness and notifying personnel when regular tasks are due.

Secureframe SOC 2 FAQ

Common questions about Secureframe SOC 2 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Secureframe SOC 2 is Automates SOC 2 compliance process with continuous monitoring and audit support developed by Secureframe. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →