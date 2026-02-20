Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

Secure Code Warrior Trust Score: Benchmarking tool that assesses developer secure coding skills & program effectiveness. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Secure coding skills assessment for development teams, Industry benchmarking against 600+ organizations and 250,000 learners, Reporting filtered by programming language, team, or vulnerability category..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.