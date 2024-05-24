Sasa GateScanner Injector Logo

Sasa GateScanner Injector

by Sasa Software

Unidirectional data diode for network isolation and segregation

OT Security Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
GatewaySmbWindows
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Sasa GateScanner Injector Description

GateScanner Injector is a unidirectional gateway that uses optical data diode technology to enable one-way data transfer between networks. The physical device allows data to travel in one direction only, preventing data extraction from the destination network. The solution supports network segregation schemes required by frameworks such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). It enables the implementation of networks with varying security levels to achieve physically isolated network environments for protecting critical systems and assets. The product integrates with other GateScanner products to provide data sanitization and DLP capabilities at the gateway level. It features 100/1000 Base Copper-to-Fiber conversion via optical transmitter and receiver with control software. Transfer rates include 1Gb (up to 120Gb/hr) and 100Mb (up to 35Gb/hr). The receiver requires Windows 2012 R2 Server with more than 100Mb SSD. Software capabilities include transmission verification, network restrain and double send options to minimize packet loss, automatic hourly transmission from/to specified directories, email notification and activity logging, user-scheduled retention periods for transmitted and failed transmission files, and user-defined size limits for transmit and receive directories with email alerts. Supported protocols include SMB, Syslog, SMTP, STMP, TCP, and UDP.

Sasa GateScanner Injector FAQ

Common questions about Sasa GateScanner Injector including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sasa GateScanner Injector is Unidirectional data diode for network isolation and segregation developed by Sasa Software. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Gateway, SMB, Windows.

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