OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall Description
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is a data diode and security gateway solution designed to enable secure data transfer between networks of different security classifications while protecting critical OT environments from network-borne threats. The platform provides hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow to ensure no return path exists for potential attacks. The solution includes multiple product variants: Unidirectional Security Gateway for real-time OT data access, Bilateral Security Gateway for database replication, Transfer Guard for secure file transfers across classified networks, and various Optical Diode models including the Fend series. These products support multiple industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC (UA, DA, A&E), MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, AVEVA PI historian, and ICCP. MetaDefender NetWall offers selectable throughput options ranging from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps depending on the model, with form factors including 1U rack-mount servers and DIN-rail/wall-mount configurations. The platform includes high availability configurations to maximize uptime and minimize data loss. Security features include Metascan multiscanning with up to 30 antivirus engines, Deep CDR file sanitization for zero-day threats, Proactive DLP to prevent data leakage, sandbox analysis, file-based vulnerability assessment, SBOM identification, and country of origin detection. Various models hold Common Criteria EAL4+ certification and comply with FCC/CE/UKCA standards.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer developed by OPSWAT. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Protection, File Scanning.
