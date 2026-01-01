OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall

Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is a data diode and security gateway solution designed to enable secure data transfer between networks of different security classifications while protecting critical OT environments from network-borne threats. The platform provides hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow to ensure no return path exists for potential attacks. The solution includes multiple product variants: Unidirectional Security Gateway for real-time OT data access, Bilateral Security Gateway for database replication, Transfer Guard for secure file transfers across classified networks, and various Optical Diode models including the Fend series. These products support multiple industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC (UA, DA, A&E), MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, AVEVA PI historian, and ICCP. MetaDefender NetWall offers selectable throughput options ranging from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps depending on the model, with form factors including 1U rack-mount servers and DIN-rail/wall-mount configurations. The platform includes high availability configurations to maximize uptime and minimize data loss. Security features include Metascan multiscanning with up to 30 antivirus engines, Deep CDR file sanitization for zero-day threats, Proactive DLP to prevent data leakage, sandbox analysis, file-based vulnerability assessment, SBOM identification, and country of origin detection. Various models hold Common Criteria EAL4+ certification and comply with FCC/CE/UKCA standards.

OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall FAQ

Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer developed by OPSWAT. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Protection, File Scanning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →