SafeDNS Total DNS Protection Logo

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection

by SafeDNS

DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
C2DdosDns Security
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Network Security8 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection Description

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is a DNS-layer security platform that detects and blocks threats that bypass traditional security tools like EDR, NGFW, and IDS/IPS. The platform analyzes DNS traffic patterns to identify and block phishing domains, DNS tunneling, command-and-control (C2) communications, and domain generation algorithm (DGA) activity at the resolution stage. The solution provides visibility and protection for all DNS-active devices including PCs, servers, routers, printers, IP cameras, and IoT devices without requiring endpoint agents. It automatically inventories network assets and flags suspicious behaviors such as high NXDOMAIN rates, large TXT queries, and abnormal request spikes. SafeDNS detects homoglyph domains used in phishing attacks, analyzes DNS patterns for encrypted payloads in subdomains, and blocks malicious URLs before pages load. The platform includes protection against DNS amplification attacks through intelligent filtering of ANY queries, QPS throttling, and auto-scaling architecture with failover capabilities. The system integrates with SOC and SIEM platforms, exporting indicators of compromise (IoCs), alerts, and event logs for audit and response workflows. Deployment is accomplished by changing DNS settings or using DNAT at the firewall level, requiring no hardware installation. The platform operates with a distributed architecture featuring Active-Active and Active-Passive clusters with geo-distributed zones and multi-region failover.

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection FAQ

Common questions about SafeDNS Total DNS Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats developed by SafeDNS. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with C2, DDOS, DNS Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection Logo
Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection

Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks

0
Akamai Global Traffic Management Logo
Akamai Global Traffic Management

DNS-based global load balancing for traffic management and availability

0
Akamai Edge DNS Logo
Akamai Edge DNS

Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management

0
F5 BIG-IP DNS Logo
F5 BIG-IP DNS

DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection

0
Link11 Logo
Link11

EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox