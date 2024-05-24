SafeDNS Total DNS Protection Description

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is a DNS-layer security platform that detects and blocks threats that bypass traditional security tools like EDR, NGFW, and IDS/IPS. The platform analyzes DNS traffic patterns to identify and block phishing domains, DNS tunneling, command-and-control (C2) communications, and domain generation algorithm (DGA) activity at the resolution stage. The solution provides visibility and protection for all DNS-active devices including PCs, servers, routers, printers, IP cameras, and IoT devices without requiring endpoint agents. It automatically inventories network assets and flags suspicious behaviors such as high NXDOMAIN rates, large TXT queries, and abnormal request spikes. SafeDNS detects homoglyph domains used in phishing attacks, analyzes DNS patterns for encrypted payloads in subdomains, and blocks malicious URLs before pages load. The platform includes protection against DNS amplification attacks through intelligent filtering of ANY queries, QPS throttling, and auto-scaling architecture with failover capabilities. The system integrates with SOC and SIEM platforms, exporting indicators of compromise (IoCs), alerts, and event logs for audit and response workflows. Deployment is accomplished by changing DNS settings or using DNAT at the firewall level, requiring no hardware installation. The platform operates with a distributed architecture featuring Active-Active and Active-Passive clusters with geo-distributed zones and multi-region failover.