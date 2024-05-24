SafeDNS Total DNS Protection
DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats
SafeDNS Total DNS Protection
DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats
SafeDNS Total DNS Protection Description
SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is a DNS-layer security platform that detects and blocks threats that bypass traditional security tools like EDR, NGFW, and IDS/IPS. The platform analyzes DNS traffic patterns to identify and block phishing domains, DNS tunneling, command-and-control (C2) communications, and domain generation algorithm (DGA) activity at the resolution stage. The solution provides visibility and protection for all DNS-active devices including PCs, servers, routers, printers, IP cameras, and IoT devices without requiring endpoint agents. It automatically inventories network assets and flags suspicious behaviors such as high NXDOMAIN rates, large TXT queries, and abnormal request spikes. SafeDNS detects homoglyph domains used in phishing attacks, analyzes DNS patterns for encrypted payloads in subdomains, and blocks malicious URLs before pages load. The platform includes protection against DNS amplification attacks through intelligent filtering of ANY queries, QPS throttling, and auto-scaling architecture with failover capabilities. The system integrates with SOC and SIEM platforms, exporting indicators of compromise (IoCs), alerts, and event logs for audit and response workflows. Deployment is accomplished by changing DNS settings or using DNAT at the firewall level, requiring no hardware installation. The platform operates with a distributed architecture featuring Active-Active and Active-Passive clusters with geo-distributed zones and multi-region failover.
SafeDNS Total DNS Protection FAQ
Common questions about SafeDNS Total DNS Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats developed by SafeDNS. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with C2, DDOS, DNS Security.
ALTERNATIVES
Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks
DNS-based global load balancing for traffic management and availability
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection
EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox