Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection: DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats. built by SafeDNS. Core capabilities include DNS traffic pattern analysis for threat detection, Phishing and homoglyph domain blocking, DNS tunneling and C2 communication detection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.