Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is a commercial network detection and response tool by SafeDNS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Security teams managing heterogeneous networks with unpatched IoT and legacy devices should prioritize SafeDNS Total DNS Protection because it blocks threats at resolution without requiring agent deployment. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery and continuous monitoring, which means you're getting inventory visibility alongside threat blocking, a rare pairing at the DNS layer. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach recovery playbooks; SafeDNS is built for prevention and detection, not incident response orchestration.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs SafeDNS Total DNS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
SafeDNS Total DNS Protection: DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats. built by SafeDNS. Core capabilities include DNS traffic pattern analysis for threat detection, Phishing and homoglyph domain blocking, DNS tunneling and C2 communication detection..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. SafeDNS Total DNS Protection differentiates with DNS traffic pattern analysis for threat detection, Phishing and homoglyph domain blocking, DNS tunneling and C2 communication detection.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is developed by SafeDNS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and SafeDNS Total DNS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both cover DDOS, DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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