Risk Ledger Supply Chain Risk Management Description

Risk Ledger is a collaborative platform designed for supplier due diligence and supply chain risk management. The platform centralizes supplier security data, eliminating the need for spreadsheets and file-based tracking systems. The platform enables organizations to assess supplier risk across 12 risk dimensions using a framework that is maintained and updated with new regulations. Suppliers maintain a single security profile that can be shared with multiple clients, reducing the burden of completing multiple security reviews. Risk Ledger provides automated assessment and reassessment requests with notifications and reminders to suppliers. The platform calculates compliance scores based on organizational policies and supplier responses to risk assessment questions. Organizations can configure custom policies and rules to assess and prioritize supplier risk according to their specific requirements. The platform includes controls-based discussions that allow direct communication with suppliers regarding non-compliance issues, with the ability to store discussions around evidence and security implementations. Risk Ledger tracks and timestamps all platform activity for audit purposes. The platform offers visualization tools and reporting capabilities to track supplier risk and compliance across the supply chain. It provides continuous monitoring of supplier security posture through automated reassessment requests. Risk Ledger also identifies emerging threats and vulnerabilities affecting the broader supply chain and can proactively notify organizations if connected suppliers are affected. The supplier-side platform is provided free of charge, allowing suppliers to maintain their security profile and share assessments with multiple clients.