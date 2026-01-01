Uno Third Party Risk Management
Uno Third Party Risk Management
Uno Third Party Risk Management Description
Uno Third Party Risk Management is a platform designed to automate vendor risk assessment and management processes. The system uses AI to analyze vendor questionnaires, documents, and publicly available risk intelligence to evaluate third-party risks. The platform automates the assessment of vendor questionnaires by autograding responses and evaluating completeness against organizational expectations. It maps vendor responses to key controls and framework guidelines to provide structured risk evaluation. The system analyzes various vendor documents including audit reports, certification documents, policies, penetration test results, and financial statements. It reads these documents to identify and assess potential risks associated with vendors. The platform provides automated scoring and tiering capabilities to classify vendors based on risk levels. It can compare vendors against industry peers and internal control requirements. The system generates detailed reports and visualizations for internal reporting purposes, with live updates as assessments progress through the vendor lifecycle. The solution aims to reduce manual effort in vendor onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring by automating document review, questionnaire assessment, and risk scoring processes. It supports supply chain risk management by providing visibility into third-party security postures and compliance status.
