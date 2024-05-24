Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management
Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management
Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management Description
Risk Ledger is a third-party risk management platform designed to help organizations manage and monitor their supply chain security risks. The platform enables organizations to connect with their suppliers and gain visibility into their security posture through a collaborative network approach. The platform provides real-time insights into supplier risk profiles and allows organizations to visualize their supply chain relationships. Risk Ledger operates on a network model where suppliers can maintain a single security profile that can be shared with multiple customers, reducing the burden of repetitive security questionnaires. Organizations can use the platform to assess and monitor third-party vendors, track security controls, and identify potential vulnerabilities in their supply chain. The system is designed to facilitate ongoing supplier collaboration rather than point-in-time assessments. The platform serves over 12,000 users across 8,000+ organizations, including enterprises in healthcare, financial services, utilities, transportation, and government sectors. Risk Ledger aims to streamline the third-party risk assessment process by creating a shared ecosystem where suppliers and customers can exchange security information efficiently.
