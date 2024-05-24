revel8 Human Risk Intelligence Logo

Human risk intelligence platform with phishing simulation and reporting

revel8 Human Risk Intelligence is a platform designed to identify and manage human-related security risks within organizations. The product combines human behavior analysis, threat data, and real-time signals to provide actionable insights for security teams. The platform enables organizations to conduct phishing simulations with adjustable campaign parameters, including playlist speed and targeted group selection. Users can operate simulations manually or through automated workflows based on organizational risk profiles. The system includes live reporting capabilities that allow security teams to track phishing attempts and internal risks as they occur. Threats can be reported directly within the dashboard, with real-time monitoring of attack data and incident tracking. The platform generates audit-ready reports aligned with ISO 27001 and NIS2 compliance requirements. Reports include outcome tracking, trend analysis, and team maturity benchmarking without requiring manual spreadsheet management. Integration capabilities include Single Sign-On for authentication, user directory connections through SCIM and LDAP protocols, and SOC integration for reporting and real-time visibility. The platform supports centralized user management and access control. The product includes training capabilities for AI-powered threats, including deepfake detection scenarios. Setup is designed for enterprise environments with deployment timeframes under one week.

revel8 Human Risk Intelligence is Human risk intelligence platform with phishing simulation and reporting developed by revel8. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Human Risk Management, Security Awareness Training, Attack Simulation.

