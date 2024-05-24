revel8 AI Academy
revel8 AI Academy is a security awareness training platform designed to build security culture within organizations. The platform uses AI-powered coaching through AI avatars to deliver personalized training experiences to employees. The platform includes gamification elements such as leaderboards, badges, and progress dashboards to increase engagement with security awareness content. Training materials can be created using AI, templates, or from a content library, with courses deployable in seconds. The platform offers multiple training formats including cyber awareness month campaigns, cyber escape rooms, boardroom exercises, personalized deepfake demonstrations, quizzes, interactive incident response scenarios, and entertainment-based training sessions. The AI assistant provides real-time feedback, threat reports, and instant tips to employees during and after training simulations. The platform integrates training into daily workflows and provides real-time feedback mechanisms. It includes capabilities for training employees on AI-powered threats including deepfake calls and AI-generated phishing attacks. The gamification features can be adapted to organizational data privacy policies. revel8 AI Academy is part of the broader revel8 platform that includes phishing simulations and human risk intelligence capabilities. The company is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and GDPR compliant.
