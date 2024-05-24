Relativity Calder7 Security
In-house security team for Relativity's legal tech platform and data protection
Relativity Calder7 Security
In-house security team for Relativity's legal tech platform and data protection
Relativity Calder7 Security Description
Relativity Calder7 Security is the in-house global security team for Relativity, a legal technology company. The team focuses on protecting customer data within Relativity's e-discovery and legal technology platforms, particularly RelativityOne. The security program encompasses three main areas: product security, cybersecurity, and compliance and privacy. Product security includes Security Center, a monitoring application included with RelativityOne that enables customers to monitor their own security posture. The cybersecurity function focuses on threat prevention and defense against attacks. The compliance and privacy team validates security and privacy claims through various certifications and frameworks. Calder7 provides weekly threat intelligence briefs to the Relativity Community, detailing current cybersecurity threats and protective measures. The team operates with transparency, regularly interacting with customers to answer security questions and share processes and insights. The security program has received multiple industry awards, including recognition for identity and access management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity team excellence. The team contributes to the broader security community by sharing insights and participating in industry conversations. Calder7 serves organizations across legal, government, and corporate sectors that use Relativity's platform for e-discovery, legal hold, data breach response, and contract management.
Relativity Calder7 Security FAQ
Common questions about Relativity Calder7 Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Relativity Calder7 Security is In-house security team for Relativity's legal tech platform and data protection developed by Relativity. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
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