Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss

Absolute Secure Web Gateway Description

Absolute Secure Web Gateway is a service add-on module powered by Ericom that protects organizations from web-based security threats and prevents data loss. The solution provides secure browsing for mobile, deskless, remote, and hybrid workers. The gateway scans for malware including worms, Trojan horses, and spyware. It blocks malware and zero-day threats by rendering websites in isolated containers on remote servers, preventing threats from reaching endpoints and networks. The solution disarms and reconstructs content from file downloads to ensure safety. The platform enforces security policies and prevents unauthorized data egress by blocking inadvertent uploads of sensitive information. It supports a Zero Trust approach to web browsing that extends protection to both mobile and hybrid workers against risky websites and malicious content. Security levels can be tailored for individuals and groups based on risk level, workflows, location, network, and other parameters. Five incremental policy levels provide graduated protection. The solution integrates with Absolute Secure Access policy capabilities for establishing rules for users and groups. The gateway provides reporting on security policies and actions, data loss prevention, browser sessions, file transfers, and user feedback. Detailed report panels show unsafe session history by user, device, and URLs, along with data loss prevention activity logs and client webpage visits. The solution works with all common HTML5 browsers and is optimized for mobile environments.

Absolute Secure Web Gateway FAQ

Common questions about Absolute Secure Web Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Absolute Secure Web Gateway is Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss developed by Absolute. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Data Protection, Malware.

