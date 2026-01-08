Absolute Secure Web Gateway
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Absolute Secure Web Gateway
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Absolute Secure Web Gateway is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Absolute Secure Web Gateway Description
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is a service add-on module powered by Ericom that protects organizations from web-based security threats and prevents data loss. The solution provides secure browsing for mobile, deskless, remote, and hybrid workers. The gateway scans for malware including worms, Trojan horses, and spyware. It blocks malware and zero-day threats by rendering websites in isolated containers on remote servers, preventing threats from reaching endpoints and networks. The solution disarms and reconstructs content from file downloads to ensure safety. The platform enforces security policies and prevents unauthorized data egress by blocking inadvertent uploads of sensitive information. It supports a Zero Trust approach to web browsing that extends protection to both mobile and hybrid workers against risky websites and malicious content. Security levels can be tailored for individuals and groups based on risk level, workflows, location, network, and other parameters. Five incremental policy levels provide graduated protection. The solution integrates with Absolute Secure Access policy capabilities for establishing rules for users and groups. The gateway provides reporting on security policies and actions, data loss prevention, browser sessions, file transfers, and user feedback. Detailed report panels show unsafe session history by user, device, and URLs, along with data loss prevention activity logs and client webpage visits. The solution works with all common HTML5 browsers and is optimized for mobile environments.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway FAQ
Common questions about Absolute Secure Web Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss developed by Absolute. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Data Protection, Malware.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership