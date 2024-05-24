Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser Description

Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is a cloud-based browser security solution that protects users across any browser and device without requiring browser replacement. The platform uses a secure digital twin browser architecture in the cloud to isolate and prevent web-borne threats before they reach endpoints or networks. The solution addresses browser-based threats including phishing, malware, and zero-day attacks that evade traditional network security controls like firewalls, Secure Web Gateways, and Cloud Access Security Brokers. It provides protection for managed and unmanaged devices, including BYOD and contractor access scenarios. The platform includes clientless Zero Trust Network Access functionality that enables secure access to internal and SaaS applications without VPN requirements. Users access applications through their existing browsers with minimal deployment overhead. File security capabilities sanitize uploads, downloads, and email attachments across 220+ file types, including encrypted and password-protected files. Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology removes malicious elements while preserving legitimate macros and functionality. Browser Data Loss Prevention controls protect enterprise data from exfiltration through browsers and collaboration applications, with governance capabilities for GenAI applications. The solution operates without requiring client deployment, agent installation, or browser replacement, supporting Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox. The cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for network backhaul and provides consistent performance regardless of user location. Policy management and administration are centralized through a single interface.