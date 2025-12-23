Seemplicity Actionable Exposure Management Description

Seemplicity Actionable Exposure Management is a platform that consolidates security findings from multiple sources into a unified view for prioritization and remediation. The platform aggregates vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and alerts from application security, cloud security, and infrastructure tools. The system uses AI and business logic to filter findings and generate prioritized action plans. According to the product information, it eliminates 98% of findings to focus on critical exposures. The platform assigns ownership, impact assessments, and next steps for identified issues. Remediation workflows are delivered to existing tools used by development and operations teams. The platform integrates with ticketing systems, collaboration platforms, and development tools to dispatch fix requests without requiring users to switch contexts. The platform provides visibility for both security engineers performing triage and leadership tracking remediation progress. It processes findings from application security, cloud security, and infrastructure security programs. The system includes features for SLA monitoring, lifecycle management of security findings, and tracking remediation metrics. It supports vulnerability aggregation, orchestration, and automation across security tools.