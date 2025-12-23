SimSpace Cyber Range Platform
Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security controls.
SimSpace Cyber Range Platform
Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security controls.
SimSpace Cyber Range Platform Description
SimSpace Cyber Range Platform is a cyber simulation environment designed for training security teams, testing security tools and AI agents, and validating security controls and compliance requirements. The platform creates realistic network environments that mirror production systems across IT, cloud, OT, IoT, and ICS architectures. The platform operates across three main use cases: Train, Test, and Validate. For training, it provides live-fire exercises for SOC teams, individual skill development, and AI model training. For testing, it enables evaluation of security tools, AI agents, detection engineering optimization, and threat intelligence research. For validation, it supports compliance demonstration, disaster recovery testing, and verification of agentic workflows. The cyber range simulates user activity, network traffic, and attack scenarios using authentic payloads and tactics that respond intelligently to defensive actions. It supports integration of real hardware systems for authentic simulation and can be configured to replicate specific industry environments including critical infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The platform includes attack emulation capabilities that mirror real adversary behavior across the full kill chain, allowing teams to test defenses against realistic threat scenarios. It provides a layered architecture that includes network and OS infrastructure, security stack with applications and data, and user activity with attack emulation capabilities.
SimSpace Cyber Range Platform FAQ
Common questions about SimSpace Cyber Range Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SimSpace Cyber Range Platform is Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security controls. developed by SimSpace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Attack Simulation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership