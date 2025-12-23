SimSpace Cyber Range Platform Logo

SimSpace Cyber Range Platform

Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security controls.

Security Operations
Commercial
SimSpace Cyber Range Platform Description

SimSpace Cyber Range Platform is a cyber simulation environment designed for training security teams, testing security tools and AI agents, and validating security controls and compliance requirements. The platform creates realistic network environments that mirror production systems across IT, cloud, OT, IoT, and ICS architectures. The platform operates across three main use cases: Train, Test, and Validate. For training, it provides live-fire exercises for SOC teams, individual skill development, and AI model training. For testing, it enables evaluation of security tools, AI agents, detection engineering optimization, and threat intelligence research. For validation, it supports compliance demonstration, disaster recovery testing, and verification of agentic workflows. The cyber range simulates user activity, network traffic, and attack scenarios using authentic payloads and tactics that respond intelligently to defensive actions. It supports integration of real hardware systems for authentic simulation and can be configured to replicate specific industry environments including critical infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The platform includes attack emulation capabilities that mirror real adversary behavior across the full kill chain, allowing teams to test defenses against realistic threat scenarios. It provides a layered architecture that includes network and OS infrastructure, security stack with applications and data, and user activity with attack emulation capabilities.

