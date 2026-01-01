Hornetsecurity Security Awareness Service Logo

Hornetsecurity Security Awareness Service is a security awareness training platform that uses AI technology to automate employee security training and phishing simulations. The service addresses the human factor in cybersecurity, targeting the 95% of incidents caused by human error in email communication. The platform features an Awareness Engine that runs continuously and automatically profiles users to determine their security knowledge level. Based on this profiling, it delivers customized training content and phishing simulations tailored to each employee's needs. The system includes a Spear Phishing Engine that creates realistic attack simulations using psychological manipulation factors and publicly available company and employee data. The service introduces the ESI (Employee Security Index), a benchmark that measures and tracks employee security behavior across the organization. This index provides standardized measurement of security awareness levels and helps forecast future security posture. Training content is delivered through a User Panel that provides centralized access to e-learning materials in multiple languages. The platform includes gamification elements to encourage user engagement. Administrators can monitor progress through an Awareness Dashboard that provides real-time statistics, ESI reporting with history and forecasts, and customization options. The system operates on a "set-it-and-forget-it" model where training automatically becomes more sophisticated as employee knowledge increases, with a Security Booster option for users requiring more intensive training.

