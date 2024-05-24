Pantherun Real-Time Encryption Description

Pantherun Real-Time Encryption is an encryption solution designed to protect both data at rest and data in motion with zero latency at Gigabit speeds. The product addresses the limitation of traditional encryption methods like SSL, IPSec, and MACSec, which focus primarily on data in transit rather than stored data. The solution uses a patent-pending parallel processing algorithm that processes data streams by encrypting and decrypting them rapidly in small pieces. This approach enables real-time encryption implementation for mission-critical applications and user experience scenarios without the delays typically associated with decryption processes. The technology is designed to address the security gap where over 90% of hacker attacks target stored data. Traditional encryption methods create delays when users need to access stored data, as the decryption process is slow and time-consuming. Pantherun's approach eliminates this latency issue. The encryption solution is available as both software IP and silicon IP core implementations, providing flexibility in deployment options. The technology maintains zero data format change during the encryption process, allowing for seamless integration into existing systems. Performance benchmarks demonstrate significant throughput advantages compared to existing encryption approaches, enabling organizations to implement encryption on stored data without sacrificing access speed or user experience.