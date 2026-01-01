Alibaba Cloud CDN Logo

Alibaba Cloud CDN

Content delivery network for accelerating global content distribution

Alibaba Cloud CDN is a content delivery network service that distributes content to users worldwide through a network of over 3,200 globally distributed edge nodes. The service caches static resources on edge nodes close to end users to reduce latency and improve content delivery performance. The platform supports multiple acceleration scenarios including website acceleration, download acceleration for large files over 20 MB, on-demand video streaming, and live streaming. It uses an intelligent scheduling system to route user requests to optimal edge nodes based on real-time monitoring and service-based scheduling algorithms. CDN integrates with Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure services to provide end-to-end content delivery solutions. The service includes features for access control through HTTP Referrer lists and URL signing to prevent unauthorized access. It supports IPv6 end-to-end delivery and programmable computing capabilities at the edge. The platform offers automatic media processing workflows for audio and video content, including transcoding, snapshots, and watermarks. For live streaming, it provides distributed real-time transcoding and caches groups of pictures (GOPs) on edge nodes for faster mobile playback buffering. CDN achieves cache hit ratios above 95% with millisecond response times. The service works with Object Storage Service (OSS) to reduce back-to-origin costs and uses distributed system architecture for high stability and efficiency.

