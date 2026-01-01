Onspring Strategic GRC Software Logo

Onspring Strategic GRC Software

Cloud-based GRC platform for managing governance, risk, and compliance programs

Onspring Strategic GRC Software Description

Onspring Strategic GRC Software is a cloud-based platform designed to connect and monitor business-critical functions, processes, and information across enterprise environments. The platform provides a suite of products including governance, risk, and compliance management, third-party risk management, compliance management, and risk management capabilities. The platform features a low-code, no-code configuration approach that allows users to build and customize applications without requiring IT development resources. Users can create workflows, triggers, and integrations through administrative interfaces. The system consolidates multiple GRC functions into a unified platform, replacing separate tools and spreadsheet-based processes. Onspring includes ready-made products for different use cases, including a GRC Suite for coordinating enterprise strategies and processes, a FedRAMP-certified GovCloud product for federal agencies, risk management tools for aggregating cyber, financial, operational, and reputational risk data, third-party risk management for monitoring vendor relationships, and compliance management for control testing and issue management. The platform provides automated assessment triggering, policy management capabilities, and dashboard reporting for monitoring GRC programs. It supports business continuity planning and allows organizations to track key risk indicators and compliance performance metrics across their operations.

