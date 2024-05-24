Mitratech Prevalent Description

Mitratech Prevalent is a third-party risk management platform that automates vendor and supplier risk assessment, monitoring, and remediation across the entire lifecycle from onboarding to offboarding. The platform provides inherent and residual risk scoring to tier and categorize vendors based on likelihood and potential impact of security, compliance, and operational incidents. The solution includes a library of over 800 assessment templates and uses AI to automatically complete third-party risk assessments. It centralizes vendor data including contracts, firmographic information, business details, financial data, reputational information, compliance status, ESG metrics, and cyber risk data into a single source of truth. Continuous monitoring capabilities validate vendor controls by correlating assessments with real-time monitoring of cyber threats, business risks, financial problems, regulatory findings, and reputational concerns. The platform supports RFP and RFI management for vendor sourcing and selection processes. Built-in remediation management provides recommendations to reduce risk. The system tracks SLAs, KPIs, and KRIs to measure program effectiveness and verify adherence to contract terms. Vendor portals enable two-way communication with real-time messaging and status updates. The platform includes customizable reporting and dashboards for risk analytics and executive reporting. Managed services are available to help organizations optimize and mature their TPRM programs. The solution provides access to vendor intelligence networks with on-demand standardized risk reports on thousands of companies.